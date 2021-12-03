Grant Co police release video of shooting that injured 22-year-old woman

MARION, Ind. — Police have released video of a shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred on Nov. 22 at 11 Colonial Park Drive in Marion.

Surveillance video released by police shows two subjects dressed in red approach the Marion woman and point a gun at her head. After a struggle with the suspects, the woman ends up being shot.

Police said the victim was transported to Lutheran Hospital but didn’t suffer serious injury and was released after treatment.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects depicted in the video to call Lieutenant Jason Ewer at (765) 662-9864 x4209. You can also report tips of any crimes anonymously to Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 or by going online to http://www.p3tips.com.