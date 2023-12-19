WESTFIELD, Ind. — A decision has been made on the future of Grand Park.

Grand Park is officially under new management — it’s been a nearly two-year process that’s finally at a resolution.

The plan announced Tuesday afternoon is to take Grand Park from the sports campus it is today to an entire village. The focus is to ensure people who come to Westfield for sports stay in the area and spend their money in Westfield.

”There’s nothing more important in Westfield right now than the success of Grand Park,” said Scott Willis, the Mayor-Elect of Westfield.

Outgoing Westfield Mayor Andy Cook announced Tuesday afternoon that Grand Park will now be managed by a newly formed entity called Grand Park Sports and Entertainment.

It’s made up of three different local groups. Indy developer Keystone Group is also developing the new Indy Eleven Park in downtown Indy. Indy Sports and Entertainment, which manages the Indy Eleven, will also be involved. The third and final group will be Bullpen Ventures, which already controls all baseball activities at Grand Park.

Ersal Ozdemir, the chairman and CEO of the Keystone Group and the owner of the Indy Eleven, said the vision is Grand Park Village — a place with amenities to make Grand Park a hotspot for visitors 365 days a year.

”I don’t think anybody has done what we hope to accomplish here,” said Ozdemir. “There are pieces of it, there are sports complexes not as big of this, they have pieces of what we’re proposing to do.”

Indy Sports & Entertainment also plans to build a new world-class training facility for the Indy Eleven and the new women’s professional soccer team in Grand Park. The Indy Eleven have long practiced in Grand Park.

Willis and Cook both said Grand Park leveling up is a necessity because they need to keep visitors in Westfield.

”Westfield ranks pretty low on the list of destinations of where our visitors for Grand Park are going to have an evening, eating out and staying in hotels and that has to change,” Willis said.

Cook even described a time when Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard called him about that very concept.

”One evening I remember he called me, a Saturday evening, and said, ‘Andy, thank you for Grand Park, there are soccer jerseys all over my downtown,'” Cook said.

Cook went on to say Grand Park has been great for all of Hamilton County and Grand Park Village will continue that trend.

The plans are big but nothing is set in stone yet. Willis said they’ll work through the private-public agreement over the next few months and then begin to create a timeline for the expansion of Grand Park.

Meanwhile, growth at Grand Park will continue to happen. A first-of-its-kind pickleball tournament is set to kick off in the first week of January.

This is a long-term partnership. Westfield will still own Grand Park but the new ownership group Grand Park Sports and Entertainment will manage the campus and development for at least the next 10 years.