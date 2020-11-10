Grand jury decision in Dreasjon Reed case to be announced by special prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS– Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury is expected to announce the grand jury’s decision Tuesday evening in the deadly shooting of Dreasjon Reed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer last summer on the city’s north side.

The press conference is expected at 5 p.m. We’ll provide a live feed of it here.

A grand jury is made up of six community members with no background in law. They ultimately decide whether to indict a person after a case and its facts are presented.

According to IMPD, Mercer said Reed fired at him twice during a foot chase in the vicinity of 62nd Street and North Michigan Road May 6 before the patrolman fired back, fatally wounding the 21-year-old man. Reed’s family and attorney disputes IMPD’s account of the events.

The shooting began as a police pursuit. Officers reported seeing a vehicle driving recklessly on I-65 near 30th Street; the pursuit reached speeds of close to 90 mph, IMPD said.

The car stopped at 62nd and Michigan; the driver, Reed, got out. IMPD said there was a confrontation involving the suspect that led to the shooting.

Reed was streaming live on Facebook during the incident.

WARNING: The video below is unedited and contains language and violence some viewers may find disturbing.

The Facebook video, which runs more than 36 minutes, shows the incident from Reed’s perspective.

After the shooting, an officer can be heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” which is then followed by laughter.

IMPD said the officer who made the comment has been disciplined. He received a suspension and a re-assignment in his duties. His identity was not released.

This week, Indianapolis businesses have been boarding up their storefronts in anticipation of potential unrest and protests regarding the decision.

When asked for a statement in anticipation of the conclusion of the grand jury’s work, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office issued the following release:

While there have been indications that the grand jury review of the police action shooting involving Dreasjon Reed is set to conclude this week, Special Prosecutor Khoury has not been in contact with the mayor’s office. The grand jury investigation is an independent process, designed to ensure that a thorough review of the incident can occur. While we won’t speak for the Special Prosecutor, I think it is reasonable to assume that conversations between the mayor’s office and Special Prosecutor Khoury could jeopardize the integrity of this effort or lead to the perception of undue influence in the proceedings. This morning Mayor Hogsett met with IMPD command staff and administration leadership to review operational plans for large-scale public gatherings in downtown Indianapolis. This work has been ongoing, and the Mayor has personally convened multiple meetings of command staff in recent weeks. In addition, over the last several weeks, IMPD command staff has regularly briefed downtown stakeholder groups about updates to the department’s tactical plans, as well as localized information on events ranging from post-election unrest to potential protests. This morning, Mayor Hogsett and members of IMPD command staff convened a call with BOMA and the Restaurant and Lodging Association that included a cross-section of restaurateurs, hotel managers, and property owners – a meeting meant to ensure that they are well apprised of continued efforts to monitor events and plan for possible gatherings. Mayor Hogsett is committed to ensuring that all Indianapolis residents living, working, or exercising their first amendment right downtown, can do so safely and peacefully.