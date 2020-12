MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed in a grain silo collapse in rural Morgan County Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., investigators said a man was loading a semi grain trailer from a grain bin at a property in the 9800 block of Mann Road.

Officials said the bottom of the bin collapsed, killing the man.

The Bargersville Fire Grain Rescue Team, Madison Twp. Fire Department and other agencies responded.