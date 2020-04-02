Indiana schools to stay closed until end of school year

UPDATE: During the update, we learned that all K-12 schools will deliver remote instruction for the remainder of the school year.

The Indiana Department of Education said schools must complete 160 total instructional days or at least 20 more days of remote learning from April 2 until the end of the school year.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Holcomb is expected to announce new executive orders in the state’s fight against COVID-19 during Thursday’s briefing.

On Wednesday, Governor Holcomb said the next update on the stay-at-home order would come soon, possibly as early as Thursday.

“While we don’t have any new executive orders today to speak of, stay tuned. We’ll be here tomorrow and we will,” Holcomb said on Wednesday.

The update is also expected to bring news on the updates in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, state health officials reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 78. Confirmed cases surged past 3,000.

Governor Holcomb launched a statewide campaign called #INthistogether Wednesday. It’s intended to encourage Hoosiers to maintain social distancing as the state works to “flatten the curve” when it comes to COVID-19.

Holcomb called social distancing the state’s most effective tool in slowing the spread during the coronavirus pandemic.