Governor, secretary of state to give update on Indiana’s May primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We’ll soon learn more about the state of Indiana’s May primary.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer and Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody will hold a news conference Friday to give Hoosiers an update on the election.

The governor said Thursday that he was in favor of postponing the primary in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, he stressed that the idea was still under discussion.

He and other officials will provide an update during an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the South Atrium of the Indiana Statehouse. We will stream it live on FOX59.com.