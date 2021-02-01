Governor Holcomb’s social gathering limit changes begin Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indiana has entered a new phase of county based restrictions after positivity rates saw a drop as vaccination rates grew.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced during last week’s coronavirus briefing a new executive order would be signed Sunday. It’s based on Indiana’s color coded county advisory levels.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Screen-Shot-2021-01-27-at-11.48.34-AM-1.png

The executive order will be in effect until February 28 and strongly recommends social gatherings and events be limited based on a county’s color-coded metric. Red counties can have up to 25 people present, orange can have 50 people, yellow can have 100 people and blue can have up to 250 people at a gathering.

Governor Holcomb also said that the state will be adding to a capacity limit instead of a total attendees limit.

Overall attendance at social gatherings or events will be based on the county’s color-coded metric. Red and orange may not exceed 25% of the facility’s capacity, yellow counties may not exceed 50% of the facility’s capacity and blue counties may reach 100% of the facility’s capacity.

Despite the changes, Holcomb stressed Hoosiers need to continue to physically distance while wearing face coverings.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News