SULLIVAN, Ind. — Governor Holcomb to visit Sullivan County to assess storm damage in the city and surrounding areas. The Governor will be joined by the State Fire Marshal, Steve Jones, as well as the Indiana State Superintendent, Doug Carter, and the Mayor of Sullivan, Clint Lamb.

Holcomb will do an update and tour of the storm damage at 2:30 p.m. at the Sullivan City Hall at 1110 N. Main Street.

CBS4 crews are heading to the area to gather more information.