Governor Holcomb to allow restaurants, salons, barbershops to open May 11

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With Governor Eric Holcomb announcing his plans to re-open the economy, restaurants and salons are waiting for their date to go back to work. While many businesses will re-open on Monday, those two industries will wait until May 11th.

“Our initial round of opening we are capped at 50% capacity,” explains Patrick Tamm, President and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA).

Tamm says this is what InRLA asked the state to do. They wanted to open slowly in phases. With 66% percent of Indiana restaurants closed, phasing in gives them time to sanitize their restaurants and prepare their staff for the new normal. Starting off all bar seating will be closed.

“Some restaurants that are open for delivery or carry out could flip the switch a little bit quicker clearly,” says Tamm.

So far, the hospitality industry has been allowed to remain open, but none the less, most of Indy’s hotels have been shut down.

“Until you have demand generators it’s really hard to justify being open, you’re running 7% occupancy citywide,” adds Tamm.

Through early to mid-April, InRLA says the best night for downtown Indianapolis hotels saw a combined 22 rooms occupied.

“Indiana relies on group business more than any other market in the country,” details Tamm.

Salons and barbershops will open the same day. Owners say new guidelines require them to take a client’s temperature before every cut and to ask if they are symptomatic. Both the stylist and the client must wear masks, and have their gowns changed when the hair cut is finished.

Stylists Kimberly Hubbard and Amber McDowell run the Facebook group Indiana Stylist United. They say their more than 4,000 members have been begging the state for guidelines on when and how to re-open. Up until today, Hubbard says the state’s Board of Cosmetology has told them to ask the Governor’s Office.

“At this point, we’ve made no money for five to six weeks almost, so at this point going back is going to be great,” Hubbard says.

Following in line with Mayor Joe Hogget’s new stay-at-home order, restaurants and stylists in Marion County will have to wait until May 15th to re-open. Hubbard and McDowell say their licenses allow stylists to work anywhere in the state, so they are unsure if Marion County stylists will attempt to work in open counties in the meantime.