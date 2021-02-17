Governor Holcomb, state health officials to give update on COVID-19 response

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS––Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will provide an update on Indiana’s COVID-19 response Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on this page.

The update comes as the state updates its county metrics map, which shows 11 counties in Blue, meaning positivity rates are less than 5%.

The state is also seeing a drop in COVID-related hospitalizations, another metric Indiana health officials are happy to report.

Last week, Holcomb and his team said vaccine eligibility will remain at 65 and over for the time being.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Indiana will decrease the eligibility floor to ages 60-65 as soon as possible. This age group represents 432,00 people in Indiana.

Dr. Weaver said we will see an incremental vaccine expansion to ages 50-59, then to Hoosiers under 50 with certain comorbidities like active dialysis, down syndrome, sickle cell disease and organ transplant patients.

Dr. Box continued to encourage everyone to please keep wearing a mask, staying socially distanced, stay home if you’re sick and get tested if you are symptomatic.

This story will be updated.