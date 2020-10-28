Governor Holcomb, state health officials to give coronavirus update

FILE – In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials will give an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

Last week, Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver announced a plan to assist the surge of cases in the state’s long-term care facilities.

The governor said despite the state’s best efforts, deaths and cases continue to mount at these facilities.

“The pandemic has taken a real toll on the residents and the staff and both of their families. We need to initiate an even more target effort to support and protect residents where they are,” said Holcomb.

According to Holcomb, Indiana will be sending the National Guard to all long-term care facilities to help with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and simple infection control practices so staff members can focus on caring for the residents.

The announcement came as Indiana health officials continued to sound the alarm over the state’s increasing COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalization numbers.

“Our numbers continue to rise on two main fronts, our positivity rate and hospitalizations,” said Holcomb as he continued to ask Hoosiers to “do what we know works,” like wearing masks and social distancing.