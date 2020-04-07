Governor Holcomb signs executive order supporting EMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday allowing retired and inactive EMS professionals to join the fight against COVID-19.

The order allows the professionals to provide supplemental healthcare services during the public health emergency without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission.

The retired or inactive professionals, however, would have to work under the supervision of a licensed EMS or healthcare professional.

The professionals alre also allowed to provide primary patient care for patients as part of emergency response, transports and facilities with a temporary certification or licensure from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

You can read the full order here.