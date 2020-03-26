Governor Holcomb signs executive order on COVID-19 relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Governor Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday helping Hoosiers get assistance from organizations providing it easier.

Among the items in the executive order, Holcomb outlined the Department of Workforce Development to suspend the one-week waiting period required before paying unemployment benefits. This will allow people to get their checks quicker.

The order also gave Hoosiers with chronic health issues the ability to get a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescriptions. This includes insulin or cholesterol medication.

Holcomb also opened up Medicaid benefits to cover costs of using alternative forms of transportation, such as ride-sharing services, for appointments to see their healthcare providers.

The Family and Social Services Administration was given additional funding flexibility to let them deliver more meals to homes. The Department of Local Government Finance was given extended deadlines for local government finances.

People can read the full executive order on the governor's website.