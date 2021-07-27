Governor Holcomb reacts to surge in new coronavirus cases

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters following a grand opening ceremony at an Abbott medical device production facility in Westfield, Indiana, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

Governor Eric Holcomb is pushing Hoosiers to get vaccinated amid the surge in new covid cases.

The governor addressed the rising numbers when speaking with reporters in Westfield Tuesday. He is pushing Hoosiers to get vaccinated but says he’s leaning against requiring state employees to get the vaccine.

He’s also urging schools to take every safety precaution possible – so kids aren’t forced to return to remote learning.

“I would recommend taking every safe step possible, imaginable, doable to keep the kiddos in school. We have seen what a whacking our kiddos have taken with the pandemic over this last year in terms of learning loss, etc,” Holcomb said.

The Regenstrief Institute says the Delta Variant accounts for more than 80 percent of the new COVID-19 cases here in Indiana.

Governor Holcomb says he plans to release updates on the state’s covid response by the end of the week.