Governor Holcomb grants $35.2 million to accelerate student learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced today that $35.2 million in state and federal funds will be awarded to 123 schools and community partners all around the state as part of the Indiana Student Learning Recovery Grant Program.

The grants are awarded in addition to the $122 million awarded over the summer to accelerate student learning across the state.

“It’s more important now than ever that our communities, families and schools come together to accelerate student learning,” Holcomb said in a press release. “This important work requires unparalleled collaboration, and I’m thankful that so many partners across the state have stepped up to the plate to deliver these extended learning opportunities for our students.”

Indiana’s Student Recovery Grant Program allocated $27.5 million across the state. The state funding is supplemented by $7.7 million that was part of Indiana’s federal COVID-19 relief funding. The grants will work to accelerate student learning in literacy, math and college and career readiness in 56 out of Indiana’s 92 counties.

A complete list of the second round of grant recipients is available online.

Many of the first round recipients used their grants for summer and fall learning recovery, and are continuing to use those resources to improve and accelerate student learning outside of an average school day.

The grant provides a financial resource to schools and community partners across the state, as research had shown the academic impact of COVID-19 being substantial.

“Educators across the state are working strategically to help close learning gaps and reduce the significant academic impact we’ve seen from pandemic-related school disruptions. This is an enormous responsibility – and it requires all of us,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This includes our schools, our higher education institutions, our families, and our community partners, joining together through student-focused partnerships. I’m grateful for the important work that’s being funded through Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, as we all come together to ensure that every student has the opportunity to build the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”