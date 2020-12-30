Gov. Holcomb, state health officials to provide coronavirus update

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host an update on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Indiana.

The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and can be seen live on this page.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun is also set to join the update along with other regularly-appearing officials including Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver and Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Dr. Jennifer Sullivan.

Wednesday’s briefing comes after the passing of a new coroanvirus relief package by Congress and and announcement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that some Americans will begin receiving another COVID relief payment as early as Tuesday night.

U.S. Senator Todd Young joined last week’s briefing where he was thanked by Holcomb for the hard work put into passing the coronavirus relief bill. Young called the aid bill “good news” and said it took months for Congress to negotiate a new relief package that he believes will help small businesses, healthcare workers, and Hoosier families.

Young also said there are some unanswered questions regarding implementation of the aid, but he believes Indiana will effectively manage and distribute it properly.

The package included direct payments of $600 to Americans, enhanced unemployment, rental assistance, 1-month extension of the eviction moratorium, money for education, childcare funding, among other provisions.

Last week, Holcomb said the Indiana National Guard continues to be deployed at long-term care facilities, and will have their service extended to the end of February per a new executive order.

Dr. Box previously announced that starting this week, ISDH will correct an error related to 7-day positivity rates. The error involves coding, and she said they’ve been working with data experts to fix it.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Yellow, 46 in Orange and 45 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.