Gov. Holcomb signs order to deploy National Guard to protect Indianapolis’ state properties

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Sunday deploying members of the Indiana National Guard to protect state properties in Indianapolis from further damage.

This comes after two nights of violence that followed peaceful protests in Indiana.

The order also directs members of the Indiana National Guard to be on standby to help communities across the state, if requested. Gov. Holcomb verbally activated the Indiana National Guard Reactionary Force company to be available Saturday, but no deployment was requested.

In addition, the signed executive order lifts restrictions on local declarations of emergency that had been instituted as a part of the stay-at-home and back on track orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. This allows local governments to place more stringent travel restrictions than the state has in place.

“At my order, the Indiana National Guard stands ready to assist local communities in need to protect the public and property, and I am deploying Guard members to protect state property beginning today,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Organized protests have taken place across the state without incident but the events that have followed, particularly in Indianapolis, have devastated businesses, defaced public monuments that are centuries old, and resulted in loss of life.”

