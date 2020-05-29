Gov. Holcomb, Indiana officials give update to state coronavirus pandemic response

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will give an update to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The governor is expected to discuss the “Back On Track Indiana” plan, as well as answer reporter questions.

Earlier on Friday, The Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new positive coronavirus cases since Thursday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 33,558.

On Thursday, Monroe County officials said starting Saturday their county will join Marion County and the rest of the state in Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s plan to reopen Indiana’s economy.