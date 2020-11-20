Gov. Holcomb, first lady receive negative coronavirus test results

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb waits for the start of the Indiana Gubernatorial debate with Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, Pool)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19, according to a release from the governor’s office.

As previously reported, the Holcombs entered quarantine Tuesday after several members of their security detail tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office said the governor and first lady received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, with negative results reporting on both.

A spokesperson said they are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms.

“Per the advice of Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Governor and First Lady will not be tested again unless they develop symptoms,” said the governor’s office. “They will continue their 14-day quarantine and can resume a normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing on Tuesday, December 1st.”