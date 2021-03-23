Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Boulder victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27, per the president’s order.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

On Monday, a 21-year-old man opened fire at a crowded Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people, including a police officer. Ball State University confirmed Tuesday that the officer killed graduated from the school.

The Boulder Police Department announced that the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting.