INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Monday, December 7 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Gov. Holcomb asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday.