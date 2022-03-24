INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

Albright, the United States’ first female Secretary of State, died Wednesday at the age of 84.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” her family said in a statement. “The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government.