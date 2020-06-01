Gov. Holcomb denounces violence, vandalism during weekend protests

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb thanked those who protested in Indianapolis peacefully over the weekend and denounced those who caused violence and destruction.

“Peacefully protesting and demonstrating for this cause is a noble one. I hope the peacemakers continue and aren’t deterred by troublemakers,” he said. “Violence in the streets make progress harder, and sets us back from forming a more perfect union.”

Over the weekend, IMPD says 115 people were arrested.

83 from Indianapolis

13 from outside Indianapolis

1 from out of state

15 unknown

3 homeless residents

“George Floyd’s last gasp – I can’t breathe – haunts and should remind us that every breath we have left is devoted to making sure what happened to George Floyd doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Holcomb said the National Guard would remain on duty to assist local communities and protect state properties.

Indiana State Police (ISP) Superintendent Doug Carter accompanied the governor at the press conference.

“We are human beings just like you. The death of George Floyd shows we still have much left to do. I’ll start with an ‘I’m sorry,’” he said. “I have said many times that law enforcement is not without sin, but this is not the way to solve complex, real and historic conflict.”

When asked about President Trump’s comments this morning to governors, Holcomb said the message from the president and officials was, “Don’t get caught watching the paint dry, so to speak. Don’t just be in a reactionary mode.”

“There are folks who are militant about creating chaos, about using George Floyd’s memory and legacy for their own motivation,” Holcomb said.

A curfew for Marion County will begin at 8 p.m. Monday and go through 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday his office declined to file criminal charges against those who were arrested while protesting peacefully.