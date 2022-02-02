Got sleds? Winter blast brings rush to Indiana for fun in the snow

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nearly a year since central Indiana saw six inches of snow, even longer since seeing a foot or more. The excitement of this winter weather has Hoosiers rushing to stores to load up on the fun stuff.

“That is the pent up demand for an Indiana winter,” said Brent Gentry, Sales Manager at REI in Castleton, “It’s going to snow and people are stoked.”

REI had 150 sleds in stock two days ago. They saw their last few walk out of the door Wednesday afternoon.

People also searched for the preparedness essentials: warm gloves, socks, and base layers. Employees at the store are also seeing Hoosiers pick up traction devices for their feet.

“We are looking forward to the possibility of snow shoeing as short possibility,” said Linda Mckiernan-Allen, a customer at the store. “We will see, and maybe try cross country skiing which I have never done. Eagle Creek is a great trail area, and so is Fort Benjamin Harrison.”

Eldon Chuck was at REI to get his skis sharpened. He just got back from skiing in Jackson Hole, and will be flying out to ski again in the coming weeks. He said Indiana can offer some good skiing, especially if this winter blast coats the slopes with fresh snow.

“I would suggest people go to Perfect North it’s a little hometown skiing area that’s not very steep,” Chuck said. “I think the equivalent would be somewhat of a blue.”

If you are looking to get a few last minute items you may want to do so before the weather gets worse. REI closed early on Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Outdoor stores like Rusted Moon in Broad Ripple will remain open through the storm unless state officials force them to close.