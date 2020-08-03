Got scraps? A south side third grader wants to donate them

INDIANAPOLIS – This week we’re introducing you to a south side third grader who already has his own business and pickup truck!

Hunter’s Can Business has been around for three years, raising money by recycling old appliances, TV’s, tools and soda cans.

“People just throw away a lot of things. You see a TV in the trash can or beside the trash can. The next day, it’s a washer or dryer ,” Hunter-Michael Hutchins told us.

Hutchins first got the idea after a Thanksgiving meal, when he noticed all the empty cans and trahs that could be turned into cash.

He then got the idea to drive around with his dad, looking for items they could recycle or salvage.

But when the pandemic hit, he knew he wanted to do more by helping those fighting on the front lines.

“I wanted to help others so I had i wanted to help with the coronavirus and show the doctors and nurses and staff members we care,” he explained.

For months, Hutchins has been fundraising and contributing money from the business.

Last month, he donated more than $2,000 dollars to Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

That money is going to be used to buy drinks and snacks yogurt for the doctors, nurses and staff there.

Hunter’s Can Business will pick up:

Beverage cans

Food cans

Broken and unwanted metal

Electronics

Pots and pans

Old tools/hardware

Any metal items

Hutchins will pick up items in the Indy-metro area. If you want to contact his father, John Michael, email HuntersCanBiz@gmail.com.