Goshen man named subject of Silver Alert

GOSHEN, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Goshen man.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Howard Schrock. Police say he is an 84 year old man who is 5’10” and 155 pounds. He has gray hair with brown eyes and was last seen driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with Indiana license AUM571.

Shrock was last seen on Thursday, August 12 at 3 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Howard Schrock, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.