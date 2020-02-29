Goodrich Quality Theaters files for bankruptcy; chain has 9 theaters in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters, which operates nine movie theaters in Indiana, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Paperwork filed this week shows the theater chain owes nearly $33 million to creditors including Disney, IMAX, Pepsi, Sony and Warner Bros., among others, reports WOOD.

The company plans to keep its theaters open; Chapter 11 would allow the chain to restructure its debts.

Goodrich Quality Theaters has 30 movie theaters in five states, including nine in Indiana.

The company operates the Brownsburg 8 GDX, Hamilton 16 IMAX + GDX in Noblesville, Eastside 10 IMAX in Lafayette, Huntington 7 and Huntington Twin Drive-In, Lafayette 7, Lebanon 7, Portage 16 IMAX + GDX and Wabash Landing 9 in West Lafayette.

Goodrich Quality Theaters is headquartered in Kentwood, Michigan.