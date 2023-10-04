October has been off to a warm start with four consecutive days on the 80s. The average high this time of year is 71° and temperature so far this month have been 11.5° above average. I hope you enjoyed the taste of summer as a major weather pattern change is on the way.

A cold front to our west will slowly move east over the next couple of days. Ahead of it, rain and storms will move into the state. A few widely scattered showers are expected around daybreak tomorrow. The morning commute will not see widespread rain but rain will spread across the state during the day with a few thunderstorms possible at times. Rainfall amounts from this system will be near 1/2 inch in many locations but a few isolated areas could see rainfall closer to 1 inch. This rainfall is greatly needed as nearly the entire state is under moderate drought.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday morning and again Friday evening, with additional patchy rain chances through Saturday. The big story for the weekend won’t be the rainfall but the temperature change. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will struggle to rise out of the upper 50s.

October has been a dry month so far and most of central Indiana is in moderate drought.

Rain will spread across the state Thursday.

Thursday will be a windy, cooler day.

Moderate rainfall will continue through Friday evening.

After a warm start to the month, temperatures will cool down this weekend.

Tropical Storm Phillipe has formed over the Atlantic.