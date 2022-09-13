It’s another cool start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s early Tuesday morning. A jacket is recommended for kids heading to the bus stop. A closed low is still sitting nearby, pushing clouds and cooler air our way. However, we are looking at a warmup getting in the works. Temperatures only hit 67° in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. That’s the coolest we’ve been since late May. Today, we’ll be noticeably warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out but most stay dry today.

The evening is looking fantastic. The low will be pulling away to the east, the skies will be clearing and overall, it will be rather comfortable. The Indians are back at Victory Field tonight taking on the Toledo Mud Hens. The temperatures will be in the low 70s to start the game and into the upper 60s by the time it’s over.

Mostly clear skies this evening will allow heat to escape from the surface more quickly when the sun goes down. Wednesday morning will start of cool but abundant sunshine through the day will send temperatures to near 80°. We keep the sunshine around the rest of the week and into early next week. Our temperatures continue to warm daily and by next Monday, highs at 90° are very possible. So, if you don’t like the fall-feel, just wait. Summer isn’t done.

