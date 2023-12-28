RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a Rush County firefighter who was injured in the line of duty.

According to the GoFundMe page, Scott Morgan was responding to the scene of a structure fire during the early morning hours of Dec. 23 when the Raleigh Volunteer Fire Department vehicle he was operating left the roadway. The vehicle rolled over during the crash, trapping Morgan inside.

According to a press release, emergency crews from Carthage, Rushville City, Rushville Township and Morristown all responded to the crash and helped extricate Morgan from the vehicle. Per the GoFundMe page, Morgan was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital to receive treatment the night he was initially injured. He has since been moved to a hospital in Indianapolis due to the extent of his injuries.

The GoFundMe launched on Morgan’s behalf will help he and his family pay the medical bills they now face because of the accident.