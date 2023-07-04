INDIANAPOLIS — Mark Hart isn’t just any guy you’re going to see walking around your neighborhood on the Fourth of July. He’s an actual fireworks pro.

”Not anybody can just go put this in the trunk of their car,” said Hart, pointing to the 1,600-shell fireworks show behind him.

He’s standing on top of the 500 North Meridian building in downtown Indianapolis. He’s in charge of making sure the downtown Indy Fireworks Spectacular goes off without a hitch.

”This is the biggest show that I do personally in central Indiana,” Hart said.

Hart is the lead pyrotechnician for Pyrotecnico.

Hart and his crew start their Fourth of July at 6 a.m. on top of the 500 North Meridian building in downtown Indy. They load hundreds of shells into their designated homes before all the fireworks will go kaboom.

”Every single tube has an assigned firework in it, so we’ve got to lay those out, we’ve got to wire them back to the modules,” Hart said.

From there, Hart said they lay cables connecting each module to the control panel.

”This is 100% from the computer, once we hit start on the computer the computer takes it and runs the show from there,” Hart said.

All 450 commands for the Tuesday show go through a control panel. It requires much less manpower than a hand-lit show and helps everyone to keep all their fingers.

”Everything we do now is done from the safety of a hut or the back of a truck,” Hart said.

To make sure the show is perfect, they check ahead of time and of course, have a backup plan.

”We’re actually running two computers at the same time, so if one happens to fail we can switch to the backup computer pretty quick,” he said. “But all the work for all the fun of this Fourth of July fireworks show doesn’t just happen the day of. This has been in the works for months.”

Hart and his team were on top of the 500 North Meridian building setting tubes up ahead of time – preparing them to survive the storms last week.

”It’s all been sitting up here saran wrapped for a week now,” Hart said.

That’s not even the beginning. Hart said curating a patriotic playlist to go with the fireworks comes first.

”Then from the soundtrack you go to the choreographers and then they choreograph the fireworks to it,” he said.

To listen to the music with the fireworks, check out Hank FM, WTLC or WIBC.

For those folks watching in person – Hart has some advice for picking your seats.

”I would avoid south of the Circle because the building is just too tall,” he said. ”But if you can get east, west or north of the 500 North Meridian location you should have a pretty good view.”

But who has the best seats? Probably Hart.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said.

But he said his favorite part of the whole show is the end.

”It’s pretty exhilarating hitting the start button but it really comes at the end of the show,” Hart said. “Hearing everybody’s responses, that makes it worth it.”

Make sure to be downtown by 10 p.m. Tuesday for the fireworks show or tune into FOX59 for live coverage of the whole event.