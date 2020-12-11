Gleaners receives 13,000 pounds of food from poultry company

An Indiana poultry company made a major contribution to Gleaners Food Bank ahead of the holidays.

Miller Poultry out of Orland, Indiana donated 13,000 pounds of food.

“This is Indiana grown, going to Indiana families,” said Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson. “It couldn’t be timed better this year for Kroger, Miller and Gleaners to be part of this donation because of the hardship and hunger that’s out there this year.”

This is the tenth year in a row Miller Poultry has made the annual holiday donation.