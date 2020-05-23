Gleaners hosts second Mega Fresh Food Drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another big day for Gleaners as they continue to help Hoosiers in need.

They took over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Mega Fresh Mobile Food Drive. 40 pounds of fresh vegetables, produce, frozen meats, and milk was provided to families.

Their goal was to feed 5,000 families Saturday. Gleaners says what they’re doing is a lot more meaningful with more struggling during this pandemic.

“We went into this pandemic with a singular focus on closing what to me personally is an unacceptable meal gap for this state. We had a 53 million meal gap before new families joined the line in this pandemic. I don’t think that’s right in this state of this country.”

John Elliott, president/CEO Gleaners

Gleaners says while this was the last Mega Fresh Mobile Food Drive, their effort to feed Hoosiers will continue Monday-Saturday. They will also have three care mobile sites that will begin June 1.