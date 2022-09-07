Gleaners Food Bank has started a $25 million campaign to bridge the food gap in Indiana. 1 in 6 Hoosiers are food insecure. Lilly Endowment is adding in more than $5 million to expand the freezer area, upgrade technology and more.

