Gleaners becomes charitable partner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Racecars aren’t the only things Indianapolis Motor Speedway is now fueling up. It’s also helping fuel hungry Hoosiers.

On Tuesday, the IMS announced it’s partnering with Gleaners Food Bank to make sure “no one runs on empty.” On top of promoting donations, the track will also hold two events for food distribution later in 2020.

“We’re gonna partner with Gleaners and encourage our fans when they come here, understand what Gleaners does… And I encourage everybody; when you go to the grocery store, and you’re coming home, and you feel that wealth of being able to put things in your refrigerator, give five bucks to Gleaners. Give 10 bucks to Gleaners,” Doug Boles, President, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said.

You can make a donation to the campaign at gleaners.org/noonerunsonempty. For every gift that you make, Anthem will match it up to $1 million.