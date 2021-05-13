Girl wounded in crossfire reunites with EMS crew who saved her life

INDIANAPOLIS — A young girl who was caught in the crossfire of gun violence got to meet the team that saved her life Thursday.

Bri’Alle McNeil was hit by a stray bullet on November 5th, 2020. Her mother says she almost didn’t respond when she heard the gunshots, but something told her to check on her children. She found Bri’Alle had been shot in the arm, and she called 911.

Pike Township firefighters responded, and kept her awake and alive on the way to Riley hospital.

“The thing that kinda takes you off balance is when we get there and it’s a child. When we pulled up, IMPD brought her out of the house and it was a ‘load and go’ situation,” Capt. Aaron Bell with the Pike Township Fire Department said. “You’re shocked. But you don’t really have time to be shocked. You need to take care of business, and fortunately, that day, everything worked out really good.”

Bri’Alle met those firefighters Thursday and thanked them for saving her. The firefighters, and her mother, say Bri’Alle’s survival is a relief after a horrible situation.

“The help that they provided was amazing because it was a scary situation in that moment. Seeing your child hurting and fighting for her life,” Angel said. “She still has her moments of where she’s afraid. But other than that she embraces all her wounds.”

The director of the trauma team at Riley Hospital says the progress Bri’Alle has made in her recovery is miraculous.