Girl Scouts of Indiana make final push to sell the last of their cookies this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Girls Scouts of Indiana are making a final push to sell the last of their cookies this season.

The group’s sales were cut short by the COVID-19 health crisis. Young girls were not able to go door-to-door or sell at storefronts because of the state shutdown.​

Now, the Girl Scouts are confirming they have yet to sell 200,000 packages of cookies. That is leading to a $1 million revenue shortfall.​

“We’re worried about when families are making choices this fall and this next school year, when deciding what to use their discretionary income for, we’re going to have more need than ever,” Danielle Shockey, the Chief Executive Officer, said. “We feel, more than ever, they’re going to want to be engaged in Girl Scouts, and we’re worried they can’t afford it.”

Profits from Girl Scout cookie sales typically go toward programs and scholarship opportunities.​

While most troops are donating leftover boxes of cookies to health care workers and other essential workers, they are eating the profits. ​

Hoosiers can purchase cookies online through Friday. The Girl Scouts will ship them directly to your doorstep. If people would like to purchase cookies and send them directly to area hospitals, the Girl Scouts will waive the shipping fee.​