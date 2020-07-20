Girl Scouts of Central Indiana announce cookies-to-teachers campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana said Monday that it is donating a package of Girl Scout Cookies for every single staff member at all central Indiana schools.

According to the organization, the #GSLoveTeachers campaign will take place across 45 Indiana counties.

“At Girl Scouts we prepare girls for a lifetime of leadership and success, and now more than ever we are reminded of all the teachers who do the same work every day,” said Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey.

As a former educator, Shockey the gesture will help show teachers and support staff members how much the Girl Scouts care.

To sign up for the Girl Scout Cookies, principals will need to fill out a form on the organizations website here.

The Girls Scouts said cookies will be delivered August 3 through August 21.