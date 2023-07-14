LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that left a girl injured early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of North Kenyon Drive of a report of a person shot just before 4 a.m. and located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that the girl is under 18 years old.

Police investigation indicates that a resident was sleeping inside their van parked in the home’s driveway and woke up to a person breaking into the vehicle. Police say the resident shot the girl twice.

The girl ran from the vehicle and was located by police at a nearby home. The spokesperson from the Department said her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.