INDIANAPOLIS – A child is injured after someone fired shots into her home on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Brookside Avenue near North Tacoma Avenue and just west of North Rural Street.

IMPD tells us a girl was asleep when someone fired shots into the house.

She suffered a graze wound, and medics transported her to Riley Hospital in stable condition.