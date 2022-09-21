ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.

The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.

An initial investigation indicates the girl was hit by a Chevrolet truck that was traveling eastbound. Police say the school bus driver arrived shortly after the girl was hit and called 911 before helping the child.

The child was transported to a local hospital in a stable condition for treatment. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation as of the time of this report.