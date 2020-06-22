Girl dies after being pulled from Parke County’s Big Raccoon Creek

MANSFIELD, Ind. – A girl who was rescued from a Parke County creek Sunday afternoon has died, officials say.

Indiana conservation officers responded to a possible drowning at Big Raccoon Creek around 1:35 p.m. Sunday after witnesses saw the girl struggling in the water before going under.

Multiple first responders arrived and pulled the girl out of the water. She was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in critical condition.

The victim, described as a “juvenile female,” died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Rockville City Police Department, Parke County Emergency Medical Service, Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department, Air Evac Lifeteam and Indiana State Police.