‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies at 82, COVID-19 cited

FILE – In this 1965 file photo, Dawn Wells, center, poses with fellow cast members of “Gilligan’s Island,” Bob Denver and Alan Hale Jr., in Los Angeles. Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died. Her publicist says Wells died early Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, of causes related to COVID-19. (AP Photo/File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Actress Dawn Wells on March 7, 2008 in Hollywood, California.

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

