SEATTLE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to warn people before they open up a present that may make them sick.

The FDA says Something South African LLC is recalling its Peppercorn Collection Gift Set. The gift sets were sold at World Market stores nationwide along with online. They have a best-before date of JUN/2024 and Batch 494951-T.

The gift sets include eight varieties of dried peppers packaged in sealed glass tubes. The recall was initiated after mold and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper.

Recalled gift set (Photo//FDA)

Malaysian Long peppers (Photo//FDA)

After the company learned of the mold, the FDA said it stopped production and distribution until the company’s supplier investigated the root cause.

Anyone with the recalled gift sets is urged to throw away the Malaysian Long Pepper tube or return the kit where they bought it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Something South African LLC via email at info@somethingsouthafrican.net or call at 425-890-3031, Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm Pacific Standard Time.