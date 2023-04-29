INDIANAPOLIS — A bounce house festival known as Bounce The Mall, is making a tour stop in Indianapolis at Castleton Square Mall!

Bounce The Mall will feature eight different interactive inflatables, according to a press release sent from the organization. The attraction will have a ball pit, an obstacle course, selfie stations, a customized sports arena with an array of balls with goals, nets and hoops, as well as a silent disco dome with live DJs and special effects.

In addition to the bounce houses, they will also host Bounce Café, which will be an area designated for food trucks and for people to relax. A slideshow is featured below to see pictures of the event.

The event will be held from Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, May 21. Tickets start at $24 for a 90-minute pass. To learn more about the event, please visit here.