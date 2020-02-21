Ghost employment charges filed against 2 Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Two Columbus police officers were arrested Friday after being accused of ghost employment

On Nov. 29, 2018, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) contacted Indiana State Police (ISP) to request an investigation into two officers suspected of possible criminal activity, court documents show.

Meister and May are accused of working shifts as security officers for Columbus Regional Hospital while also on the clock for CPD. These alleged shifts happened between Feb. 19, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2018 while they were in an “on duty” capacity.

ISP says Meister received simultaneous payments from both CPD and the hospital on approximately 52 occasions. May allegedly received simultaneous payments on 62 occasions.

The findings were turned over to a special prosecutor, who decided to charge Meister and May with ghost employment, official misconduct and theft. Both were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.

CBS4 has reached out to CPD and Columbus Regional Hospital for statements.