It’s going to be another beautiful day! The morning is starting off cool again, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the afternoon will be fantastic. High pressure remains in control, leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures that will rise into the mid 70s this afternoon.

While you’re out enjoying the great weather conditions, keep in mind that our UV Index is starting to creep up this time of year. Today, sunburn can occur in about 30 minutes if you don’t have any protection on your skin. Our allergens are also running high. If dust, tree pollen or grass pollen are things that get your allergies acting up, bad news, we have high levels of those in the area today.

The evening remain quiet and we don’t cool as quickly tonight. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will start near 50-degrees. Wednesday will be another sunny day as temperatures climb to the mid and upper 70s.

Rain continues to hold off until the end of the week. Rain chances are in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday but there will be periods of dry time each of those days as well. A cold shot of air will end the weekend and into the following week.