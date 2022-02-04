Getting snow off my street: Contracted snow plow drivers helping Indy DPW clear neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has activated snow plow vendors to start clearing streets in front of Indy residents’ homes.

The contracted drivers will be in charge of about 4,400 lane miles of residential streets across Marion County. Indy DPW drivers are still addressing 4,000 miles of main thoroughfares.

When it comes to neighborhoods, contracted vendors will do a single pass along each street. Indy DPW says this includes the “Connector” network of streets.

If you are parked along a public residential street, Indy DPW asks you to “hug the curb” if possible or just park somewhere out of the way.

If you are trying to track when a driver gets to your neighborhood, you will not see it on Indy DPW’s

Snow Force Viewer map. That only covers DPW crews on main roadways.

People living in private neighborhoods will not have their roads plowed by the contracted drivers.

If you can, Indy DPW asks you to stay home so drivers can have plenty of space clearing roads.