We’re heating up! Temperatures are already a few degrees warmer this morning compared to early Monday. Breezy southwest winds and a whole lot of sunshine will send temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Along with that, we’re a touch more humid outside. The humidity won’t feel terrible today but it will start to feel very uncomfortable late in the week and on through the weekend.

If you need some more dry time to get any lawn work done, you’ll have that chance today. Wednesday and Thursday will be our next chance for storms. There will be dry time in there too, but you’ll have to plan around these storms and the time to allow your lawn to dry out, should you need to mow.

Storm chances rising

We have a ridge of high pressure building to our southwest. In it, a lot of heat is surging north. Along the edge of this ‘hot dome’ showers and storms will be firing up the next couple of days. This is a very similar setup to what we had in late June with multiple rounds of storms. The timing and track of these storms is tricky to nail down, much like late June. However, showers and storms are still expected tomorrow. Some of these may be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds being the primary threat but all modes of severe weather will be possible. As of Tuesday morning, the timing for storms to arrive in the state is looking most favorable to be in the mid afternoon hours on Wednesday. The western third of the state is highlighted under the risk for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. These will be expected to weaken as they move east into the state, but the severe potential will still be something to watch closely. After that, multiple rounds of storms from Wednesday night into Thursday will be possible. Be weather aware and be sure to continue to stick with us as we get new data and fine tune the timing of these storms.