Getting hotter for the weekend

We’re off to another fantastic morning on this Fast Friday. Temperatures are comfortable now but they will get quite warm again throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by the lunch hour before peaking in the mid 80s this afternoon. Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis made it up to 83°. That’s the warmest of 2021, so far. Today will likely beat that by a couple degrees, and the following days will continue to get warmer.

We stay dry all day and there will be plenty of sunshine around. If you are going to spend time outdoors today, our UV Index is at a 9 today, meaning sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes.

Temperatures cool down but remain comfortable through the evening. By 10 o’clock, we’ll still be in the low to mid 70s.

Our high pressure ridge that’s built in over much of the states will send temperatures climbing even farther. If you’re heading out to the track this weekend, it will be toasty. Temperatures continue to rise over the weekend and we’ll be near 90° for Pole Day on Sunday.

This weather pattern begins to break down early next week and rain chances return to the forecast. Temperatures will still remain very warm but will trend toward the lower 80s by mid next week.